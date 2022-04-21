Windsor's Ojibway Nature Centre to open for Earth Day

The Ojibway Nature Centre in Windsor will be open for Earth Day.

The centre at 5200 Matchette Road will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, April 22.

The centre is not scheduled to open for the season until Wednesday, April 27, when it will resume regular hours Wednesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is also being invited to join the City of Windsor and the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority at Malden Park at 4200 Malden Road for a free public Earth Day celebration.

The event will feature exhibitors, vendors and family fun activities to help inspire and guide everyone to "Invest in Our Planet" as we celebrate the 52nd Anniversary of Earth Day.