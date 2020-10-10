Windsor's Outdoor Food Cafe Continues into October

Windsor, Ont.'s outdoor food cafe will continue into October.

The outdoor ice rink at Lanspeary Park on Ottawa Street near Langlois Avenue has hosted the cafe every weekend through September.

Windsor Eats Co-Owner Adriano Ciotoli says the event has generated more than $50,000 in revenue for caterers and businesses that are too small to host customers under current COVID-19 restrictions.

"That's been pulled right out from under them over the last several months, so this was a great opportunity to help sustain them, get them through, and hopefully keep their businesses alive," he added.

He says support from the St. Clair College Alumni Association will allow the event to continue as long as the weather co-operates.

"Taking it on a week-by-week approach, but we're hoping with the support from the St. Clair College Alumni Association to be able to continue this on a little bit longer," he says.

The current pandemic situation will be factored in when deciding whether to hold the next event "to ensure that we're doing things safely and responsibly for the customers and for the restaurants," according to Ciotoli.

He says the food cafe will run this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the outdoor rink at Lanspeary Park. Reservations are encouraged and take out is available for those who aren't comfortable sitting down to eat.

Information for each weekend will be posted to the Windsor Eats website and on social media.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi