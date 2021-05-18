Windsor's Peace Fountain to be Back in Action by Victoria Day

A familiar attraction at Windsor's waterfront will soon be back in place.

The Charlie Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain at Coventry Gardens is going back in the water this week and the city plans to have it fully operational for Victoria Day on May 24.

The Peace Fountain is the only floating fountain in the world and can propel water up to 70-feet in the air.

For those hoping to go check it out, the city is reminding residents to follow social distancing guidelines and to considering wearing a mask where distancing is a challenge.