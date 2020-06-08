Windsor's Peace Fountain Will Return This Weekend

The annual installation of the Charlie Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain in Windsor will take place this week.

The fountain sits in the Detroit River near Coventry Gardens along Riverside Drive East, not far from Buckingham Road. It is normally installed in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, but that was put on hold due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

With the restrictions now lifted, the city plans to have the fountain operational by Saturday, June 13.

It's one of those iconic features in the city that people like to see,” says Winsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens. “There's been some minor repairs made to it this year and it should be working quite well. It will be installed this week and this weekend you should be able to take a look at our great Peace Fountain.”

In 2019, there were issues with the 40-year-old fountain when the pumps had to be replaced.

Council ended up approving $80,000 to make repairs to keep it operational in 2020, allowing time for a decision to be made on what to do moving forward.

“Ultimately we have to undertake a very significant renovation of that fountain or provide something that is new or be as good, or even better. We're just looking at all the options,” says Dilkens.

“We tried to put in as little money as possible just to get the thing working and going through this season until council can make a final decision on what they would like to do,” he says. “We didn't want to make a big investment if council ultimately says 'you know what? It's past it useful life, let's make an investment in a new one”

The Peace Fountain, which is the only international floating fountain in the world, can propel water 70 feet into the air and displays a colourful light show at night.