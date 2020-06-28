Windsor's Police Chief Thanks Black Lives Matter Demonstrators

Windsor's police chief is thanking the community and the local Black Lives Matter movement for raising awareness of the cause and starting the conversation.

Chief Pam Mizuno, some deputy police chiefs and officers took part in some of the peaceful demonstrations along the waterfront.

"The demonstrations that we had in our city were awesome events to attend, really showing how wonderful our community is to have those demonstrations and it is a difficult conversation."

Although local police officers have had racial profile training, Mizuno says there is always room for improvement.

"Our officers did have some training, significant training which included some bias training and last year, our sworn officers had racial profiling training as well."

She says when it comes to these difficult conversations, it's about listening.

"How can we improve? There is always room for improvement, again we are back to these types of conversations, and right now it is time to do a lot of listening, we need to listen to our community members and listen internally to our own members who have their own stories to share."

Mizuno says for the Windsor police service, this is about being an inclusive employer to better serve the community.

The Black Lives Matter movement began after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on May 25, 2020 when a white police officer in Minnepolis pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.

The officer has been charged with second degree murder.