Windsor's police chief to retire at the end of March

Windsor's police chief has announced she's retiring.

Chief Pamela Mizuno has announced her intention to retire effective March 31, according to a release from the Windsor Police Services Board.

Mizuno was appointed chief in October of 2019, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the city's 152-year history.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens pins new tabs on the uniform of Pam Mizuno, who was announced as the new Chief of Windsor Police. October 4, 2019 (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police)

"The Windsor Police Services Board would like to thank Chief Mizuno for her incredible dedication to the Windsor Police Service, and to the residents of Windsor and Amherstburg. On behalf of the Board, we acknowledge Chief Mizuno’s accomplishments during her tenure ensuring that community safety and well-being were always her top priority. Pamela has led the Service through significant challenges over the past 2.5 years. Her work has resulted in a well-respected police service by citizens throughout the City of Windsor and the Town of Amherstburg. The Board wishes her all the best in retirement," Mayor Drew Dilkens, Chair of the Windsor Police Services Board, said in a statement.

Deputy Chief, Jason Bellaire, has been appointed as Acting Chief effective April 1, 2022 until such time as a formal recruitment process for a permanent Chief of the Windsor Police Service is completed.

