Windsor's rat control program records increase in calls in 2021

The City of Windsor's rodent control program recorded a slight increase in service calls in 2021.

A total of 1,679 properties were baited in 2021, an increase of 103 properties compared to the 1,576 properties baited in 2020.

Anne-Marie Albidone, Manager of Environmental Services for the City of Windsor, says they look for any spikes in the year-over-year figures.

"We're really not baiting that many more properties than the year before, so that's an encouraging sign for us," she says. "That's what we want to see, a plateau or a decrease, which would be super great. Right now a plateau is good and we'll take that."

Albidone says while they haven't notice any real hot spots in the city, property owners still have a role to play in reducing places for rats to live.

"When we do perform inspections, what we tell people to look for is any food sources that may be nearby. Rats need three things - food, water and a good place to live," she says.

Albidone says the program really helps keep the rat population down.

"Rodents do have some natural predators but our baiting program does act as another predator. So it's one more way to help us control that population, rodents are very prolific," she adds.

Windsor City Council approved funding in the 2022 Budget to continue the program this year.

If you do have a rodent problem, you're asked to call 3-1-1 to schedule an appointment to with the rodent control program, which is free of charge.