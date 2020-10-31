Windsor's Remembrance Day Going Virtual

Windsor is taking a unique approach to Remembrance Day this year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a large gathering is not possible and, as a result, mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is taking to the internet and social media to mark the occasion.

Veterans and their families are being asked to record videos related to their service which will then be shared across the city's social media channels leading up to November 11.

Dilkens says he and his staff are looking forward to hearing from veterans.

"We're asking for folks to send video snippets or short messages from veterans that talk about their experiences as veterans in their service to our military and to our country. We plan on posting those online for our public to be able to see."

He says, while there won't be a traditional ceremony, the city wanted to make sure the veterans were still honoured.

"Remembrance Day, clearly, in our community is a very important event with such deep roots and ties to our military. So we want to make sure that we do what's right by our veterans and those who served, but we also recognize that a lot of our veterans are in an age group where they're more susceptible to the effects of COVID-19."

Dilkens says a small ceremony is still planned for November 11 at 11am at Windsor's cenotaph, but spectators are asked not to attend due to the limited space.

"All of it will be televised on YourTV. It will also be televised through a Facebook live stream. So we want to make sure that we run the event in the way that people are used to seeing the event, but that they're able to do it from the comfort of their own home or from their office so as not to put our veterans at risk."

Veteran videos can be emailed to the mayor's office at mayoro@citywindsor.ca.

A "Lest We Forget" virtual concert is also scheduled for Friday, November 6 at 7pm — the event will be hosted by the Windsor Classic Chorale and broadcast on its YouTube page.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon