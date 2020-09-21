Windsor's Robson to Play in Australia

Sydney has signed a Triple-A experienced Detroit outfield prospect as it continues to add key pieces in its bid for a first ABL crown.

The Blue Sox earlier today announced 25-year-old Jacob Robson had signed with the club.

Canadian-born Robson was drafted by the Tigers in the eighth round of the 2016 MLB Draft and has gone on to make 4-3 Minor League appearances since 2016.

In 2019 he had his first full season in Triple-A, playing 112 games with Toledo after making his debut with the Mud Hens and featuring in 57 games at the level during the 2018 season.

Robson averaged .267 and ranked fourth at Toledo with 58 RBIs during 2019.

The left-handed hitter doubled 21 times, tripled three times and blasted nine homers.

Robson led the team with 25 stolen bases.

His production dipped from 2019 when he was named a Tigers’ MILB.com Organisational All-Star after an impressive season split across the two highest levels under MLB.

He averaged .295 and batted .305 in 57 Triple-A games.

All up Robson has hit .280 with an OBP of .358 in 169 Triple-A games.

Robson was named a Mid-Season All-Start with West Michigan in 2017 and Erie in 2018.

The centrefielder is 1-for-16 with an RBI in 14 Spring Training games with Detroit.

Robson spent four seasons at NCAA Division I Mississippi State, hitting .290 with 49 RBIs.

He has also spent time in the Dominican Winter League.

Most recently he went 15-for-68 (.221) in 18 games during the 2019/20 Dominican season with Aguilas Cibaenas.



with files from ABL-Sydney Blue Sox (David Penrose)