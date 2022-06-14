Windsor's Sandpoint Beach is open for the season

Sandpoint Beach in Windsor is now open for the season.

The City of Windsor announced Tuesday that the beach is now open at 10300 Riverside Dr. E.

Sandpoint Beach is open with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. daily, weather and water quality permitting, until Labour Day weekend.

Participants are encouraged to inquire at the main Lifeguard Office about our lifejacket-lending program and are reminded that an accessible portable washroom, beach matting and floating beach wheelchairs are available on site.

For information on beach water quality results, please visit the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's water quality page.

City Splash pads are also open for the season from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Programming at the outdoor pools will begin in early July.

The city also offers a number of options to escape the heat with community centres across the city open for the summer, as well as the Windsor Public Library.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to offer services for those experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information on H4.