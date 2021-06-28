Windsor's Sandpoint Beach Set to Open

The City of Windsor is opening up Sandpoint Beach earlier than expected.

The beach will open to the public on Tuesday June 29 instead of July 5.

According to a city release, there will be lifeguards on hand from 1pm until 7pm.

The city says the beach has been groomed and accessible beach matting has been installed.

The beach in east Windsor will remain open until September 5.

The city says its six outdoor swimming pools will open to the public next Monday but reservations are currently being accepted.