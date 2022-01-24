Windsor's Saturday match up in Erie called off due to COVID-19

Another change to the Windsor Spitfires' schedule due to COVID-19.

The latest game to be postponed is the Saturday, January 29 showdown in Erie against the Otters.

According to a statement from the OHL, the game will be made up at a later date.

As it stands now, Windsor's Thursday game at home against Sarnia and Friday's game on the road in Guelph are still a go.

So far this season, the Spitfires have had nine games called off as teams continue to deal with positive COVID-19 cases.

Windsor currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 18-11-2-2.