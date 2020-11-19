Windsor's Serbian Centre Launches Holiday Food Drive

Windsor's Serbian Centre wants to help those in need this holiday season.

The centre at 6770 Tecumseh Rd. E. has launched its Buy a Meal, Give a Meal Holiday Food Drive. Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, General Manager Daniel Dobrich says there are two ways to donate to the cause.

He says the public can buy a chicken dinner for $20 on any Saturday in November and December with the club matching the purchase and making a donation on the customer's behalf.

"The program is Buy a Meal, Give a Meal and the idea is basically for every meal that we're going to sell of this certain special chicken dinner that we've put together in November and December, we're going to be donating to the Downtown Mission and Salvation Army in the new year," says Dobrich.

He says Windsor's Downtown Mission and the Salvation Army will be receiving hot meals early in the New Year.

"What's exciting about our food drive is, unlike normally monetary donations or raw food, there's still quite a bit of work for the organizations to do themselves, our staff is fully purchasing and preparing the all meals and sending it all down there, ready to serve," says Dobrich.

He says some local businesses have already stepped forward.

"We've already raised about 400 meals so $4,000 committed to do these meals in the New Year and we're hoping the public's support gets us at least the same about the way there," he added.

He says the hot meals will be served starting in January. A link to the campaign can be found on the Serbian Centre's website.