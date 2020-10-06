Windsor's Street Help Makes Adjustments for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is going to be different this year at the Street Help Homeless Centre in Windsor.

Administrator Christine Wilson says there will not be a sit down dinner this year at the site at 964 Wyandotte St. E.

Instead, Wilson says a thanksgiving meal with be provided through a takeout window.

Wilson says about 300 people are expected for the Monday dinner.

"From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., people can show up for a wonderful turkey pot pie, turkey dinners," she says. "We have various donors doing different meals to help us for that day."

Wilson says it's sad a sit down meal will not be served on Thanksgiving for her "street family."

"To serve through a window is heartbreaking because we really want to be able to get out there and give a hug or get a huge and that's all not doable these days," she adds.

Since the pandemic began in March, the shelter has been providing meals through the takeout service, as no one has been allowed inside the building.

Wilson says along with the pandemic, renovations are also taking place at the homeless shelter.