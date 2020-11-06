Windsor's Unemployment Rate Grows in October

Statistics Canada says the pace of job growth slowed in October as the economy added 84,000 jobs in the month compared with 378,000 in September.

In the Windsor area, the rate jumped a full percentage point from 9.8 to 10.8 per cent.

The unemployment rate saw little change at 8.9 per cent compared with 9.0 per cent in September. In all there were about 1.8 million people out of work.

According to Statistics Canada, rising COVD-19 cases resulted in more Canadians working from home in the month.

— With files from The Canadian Press