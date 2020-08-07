Windsor's Unemployment Rate Improves in July

Canada's labour market gained 419,000 jobs in July as more parts of the economy were allowed to reopen.

Statistics Canada says says the national unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June.

The unemployment rate in the Windsor area moved to 12.5 per cent in July after sitting at 15.2 per cent in June.

The figures beat market expectations, with the average economist estimate from financial markets data firm Refinitiv was for a gain of 400,000 jobs in July and an unemployment rate of 11 per cent.

Combined with the 953,000 jobs gained in June and the 290,000 in May, the country was within 1.3 million jobs from pre-pandemic level.

The agency says the unemployment rate would have been 13.8 per cent in July if it had included in calculations those who wanted to work but didn't look for a job.

With files from the Canadian Press