Windsor's unemployment rate remains highest in Canada

Windsor-Essex still has the highest unemployment rate in the country.

Statistics Canada reports the jobless rate in the Windsor region was 8.6 per cent in November, higher than the 8.5 per cent recorded in October.

St. John's, N.L. has the second highest unemployment rate at 6.9 per cent.

Statistics Canada says overall employment was little changed in November as the economy added a modest 10,000 jobs.

In its latest labour force survey, the federal agency says Canada's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.1 per cent last month.

Employment rose in several industries, including finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, manufacturing and in information, culture and recreation.

It fell in construction as well as wholesale and retail trade.

Wages were up 5.6 per cent compared to a year ago, marking the sixth consecutive month of wage growth above 5 per cent.

The agency says the employment rate among core-aged women hit a record high of 81.6 per cent in November.

With files from the Canadian Press