Windsor's Unemployment Rate Remains the Highest in Canada

The unemployment rate in the Windsor area remains the highest in Canada, according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

Figures released Friday morning by Stats Canada, show the unemployment rate in the Windsor area stood at 8.3 percent in February, the same rate as in January.

It's the highest rate in the country, just slightly above the 8.1 per cent unemployment rate in St. John's, N.L.

The national statistics office says Canada's unemployment rate nudged up a tenth of a percentage point to 5.6 per cent as the economy added 30,300 net new jobs in February.

The report says the increase in jobs was led by Quebec, which posted its third consecutive month of job gains.

The agency's latest labour force survey says most of the national gains were in full-time work, where there was an increase of 37,600 positions, while part-time employment declined by 7,300 compared with January.

With files from the Canadian Press