Windsor's Ward 7 By-Election Postponed

Windsor's Ward 7 by-election has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

City Clerk Valerie Critchley has declared an emergency under section 53 of the Municipal Elections Act, thereby postponing the event.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says many factors played a part in the decision including the health and safety of residents and election workers, the availability of polling locations and the overall movement toward social distancing.

He says gatherings of more than 50 people are not recommended either.

"The issues that we're facing were multiple including gatherings of more than 50 people. So it was prudent to take a pause right now before all of the notifications get sent out to residents and make sure that we're evaluating this so that the most number of people will show up for this very important by-election."

Dilkens says, at this point, it's hard to say when the vote will take place.

"The sooner the better, quite frankly. The real issue though is making sure that we're doing it at the right time and we don't know when that right time is yet. Things keep changing and evolving so rapidly with respect to the coronavirus that we don't know whether this is going to go on for two weeks, three weeks or three months."

He says a by-election isn't worth compromising anyone's health.

"We would really like to have some clarity on the council side and get that seat filled. It's an important voice, but we don't want to expose people to more risk either. As soon as is looks like there's a window of opportunity for candidates to go out and knock on doors and do what they're doing, she'll rescind that declaration and we can move forward and hold the election."

Dilkens says candidates are still allowed to campaign door-to-door, but the city is not recommending they do so.

The by-election was set to take place April 27 — a new date has not yet been determined.

There are 12 people running for the vacant Ward 7 seat.

