Windsor's ward meetings to be held virtually this year

It's that time of year once again — Windsor's annual ward meetings are getting underway this week.

City clerk Steve Vlachodimos says, due to COVID-19, this year's meetings will be held virtually via Zoom.

He says, while in-person would be preferred, it's just not possible.

"Every member of council will be hosting their respective ward meetings for about an hour or so in length, and unfortunately, because of the pandemic restrictions, we are still having to do these virtually via the Zoom platform," he says.

Vlachodimos says, even if you're not computer savvy, you can still take part.

"For those that don't have a computer, they can still contact city hall through 311 and what we'll do is we will get them a phone number with a passcode so they can participate and hear what is going on in their ward," says Vlachodimos.

He says any and all questions and concerns are welcome.

"We open it up to question and answer period and we normally have key administrators on standby as well to answer any questions," he says. "So residents can use the Q&A feature on Zoom where they'll write out their question and we will do our best to get to all of the questions."

Ward 5 kicks things off Wednesday night with the meeting scheduled from 6pm to 7pm.

Councillor Ed Sleiman, mayor Drew Dilkens and members of city administration will be on hand to answer any questions.

Residents must download the Zoom application and email wardmeetings@citywindsor.ca with their name and address — login information will be sent directly to them.

The full schedule of meetings can be found on the city's website.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson