Windsor's weekend series in the Soo pushed back a day due to COVID-19

More changes to the Windsor Spitfires' schedule thanks to COVID-19.

Windsor was set to play back-to-back games against the Greyhounds in the Soo Friday and Saturday night.

The pair of games have now been shifted to Saturday night and Sunday afternoon to accommodate several other schedule changes as the league continues to deal with COVID-19 cases among players.

Saturday's game will go at 7:07pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 6:50pm while Sunday's matinee is set for 2:07pm with the pre-game show at 1:50pm.

Windsor has had its last four games postponed and has not played since December 28.

The Spitfires currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 14-9-2-2.