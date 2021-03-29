Windsor Salt Mine to Present Expansion Plans to City Council

Windsor Salt is presenting expansion plans to city council Monday.

The mine founded its first location back in 1893 before creating the entrance to the Ojibway Mine at 200 Morton Dr. in 1955.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis says the company approached him about expanding the evaporation site at 30 Prospect Ave. last year.

He says there's enough salt for around 10 more years of production.

"The current caverns are kind of running low and there's other deposits in and around them that they want to tap into to keep the operation going, create more jobs and keep the jobs that are there," he added.

Francis says the company is trying to be proactive.

"There's significantly more hoops to jump through, not only at the municipal level, but at the provincial level," he says. "It's going to be a long, long, process."

He says the session will give council some background before the process moves forward.

"I think this is maybe the beginning of the beginning, but I think it's good that they come and present the information to council and in public session so the public is aware of what the plans are," he added.

According to company's website, it produces everything from food grade salt products to road salt and employs more than 350 people in Windsor-Essex.

The company expanded 400 ft. further into the ground at its Ojibway Mine at a cost of $60-million back in 2018.

General Manager Pierre Girard will be addressing council Monday at 11 a.m.