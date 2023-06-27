Windsor Salt negotiations 'collapse'

Talks between Windsor Salt and the union representing Ojibway mine workers have broken down.

In a release, the company says it is disappointed to report that negotiations Monday with Unifor Local 1959 collapsed after coming close to reaching an agreement.

The nearly 250 employees have been off the job for 132 days.

The release says that since acquiring Windsor Salt, its parent company Morton Salt has reached agreement on 15 new collective labour agreements with various unions across North America and that its sole focus is maintaining safe, efficient, competitive operations that preserve good, high-paying union jobs well into the future.

Windsor Salt says it offered the union significant pay increases over the life of the proposed agreement. For example, under the company's wage proposal, skilled trades workers currently earning $45.24 per hour would end the contract earning $51.84 per hour. A highly skilled production worker would start the contract earning $45.84 per hour and end the contract earning $49.84. In addition to the wages, the company adds it offered significant bonus opportunities, various wage premium increases, and maintenance of regular cost-of-living wage adjustments as a hedge against inflation.

The release from the company continues saying that over the past weekend, through intensive discussions, the two sides appeared to have reached an agreement on nearly all outstanding proposals. The parties were discussing plans to end the strike and resume operations. On Monday afternoon, abruptly and surprisingly, the release states that Unifor Local 1959 reversed course and reneged on its agreement to certain critical issues. As a result of these regressive events, negotiations have again stalled.

A rally in front of Windsor City Hall in support of the striking workers is planned for Thursday at 12 p.m.

Jodi Nesbitt, President, Unifor Local 240 previously said the rally is to send a message.

"Unifor members across Canada are watching this dispute very closely and our members have our national unions unwavering support."

She says they're encouraging anyone who can make it to come out and show solidarity with the striking workers.