Windsor Salt workers angry over company's attempt to resume production

Striking workers at Windsor Salt are blasting the company for trying to get around the picket line and resume operations.

On Thursday, the striking workers say they prevented trucks and railcars from entering the site.

Sean Smith, Plant chairperson at the Windsor Fine Salt evaporation facility for Unifor Local 1959, says the company has turned it up a notch.

"They've tried to have Essex Terminal Railway bring in two empty rail cars so that management can fill them and do our jobs on the inside," he says.

Union members have been keeping 24-hour picket lines at the salt mine on Morton Drive and the company property on Prospect Avenue.

The 250 members of Unifor Local 1959 and Unifor Local 240 have been on strike since Feb. 17 after talks broke down with Stone Canyon Industries.

Smith says they just want a fair agreement.

"If they can put that much effort into trying to fill rail cars and get trucks past the gate, they can put that much effort into negotiating," he says.

This is the first round of bargaining since the U.S-based company purchased Windsor Salt.

Smith says they are standing strong and ready to talk.

"We're waiting on a response from the company. They are more than well aware that we are ready and willing to continue bargaining the second they are. Whether that's five-minutes from now or at midnight, we are absolutely ready and willing to sit down at the table and bargain a collective agreement here," he adds.

Workers impacted by the strike are in the office, the Ojibway Mine and the evaporation processing fields.

With files from Rob Hindi