Windsor Salt workers continue to strike as contract talks resume

Workers at Windsor Salt continue to rally and stand on the picket line after weeks of being off the job.

On Tuesday, dozens of unionized workers, represented by Unifor Local 1959 and Local 240, rallied in front of the Windsor Salt facility, located at 30 Prospect Avenue.

Standing there in the rain, workers chanted "one day longer, one day stronger" to show the employer that they aren't backing down.

250 unionized workers have been off the job since mid-February to back contract demands.

The company and the union returned to the table for two days during the week of March 27, and are back at the table for four days of talks which will end on Thursday.

Last week, Unifor stated that contracting out and job security remained key issues at the bargaining table.

Many political leaders were in attendance to showcase their support to the workers on the line.

Dozens of unionized workers, represented by Unifor Local 1959 and Local 240, rally in front of the Windsor Salt facility with signs and flags. April 3, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director, says workers from both unions have shown they are strong.

"The resolve was there from the beginning, it has not moved, in fact they're more resilient than they ever have been. The community is showing them support to say 'stand by that, we're standing behind you'," she says. "And as you saw we have all kinds of political leaders who are fighting for them in areas where they can influence because the employer is on the wrong side of the message here. And so we can't give up, and we won't give up."

Rizvi adds that she believes the two days of talks last week didn't go as planned for the employer.

"I think that they might have come here to test the waters to see have things broken down here, are we prepared to move, and I think they got their answer. So this week while they're off bargaining, I think the clear message was sent to them. They need to start from the position that we're not going to back off on giving away our jobs."

Julie Kotsis, Vice President of Unifor Local 240, says those picketing want to get back to work.

"It's horrible seeing the strikers having to be out here everyday, in all different weather, and just fighting for their jobs and their livelihoods. It shouldn't be like that. We need this employer to give them a decent collective agreement, and everybody wants to get back to work."

Kotsis says the support for the Windsor community has been amazing.

"You know in Windsor you don't go past a strike line without honking your horn, it's amazing the support, and we really appreciate it at Local 240 and I know 1959, all the folks there, really appreciate all of the support. It really makes you feel a lot better about your situation."

Tim Fitzgerald, Member of Unifor Local 240, holds a flag in front of the Windsor Salt facility. April 3, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Tim Fitzgerald, Member of Unifor Local 240, says they are so thankful for the community support.

"If I was a Local 1959 or Local 240 member actually out here on strike, I would be absolutely thrilled to see the support that we're getting, not only from the community but from the businesses in the Windsor area as well. The support of food and water, all the needs of the picketers are being met here on the line. And for that, the generosity of Windsor, we are forever grateful."

Windsor Salt was purchased by U.S. based Stone Canyon Industries, however representatives of the company refuse to discuss any monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.

The workers have been on the picket line since February 17th.