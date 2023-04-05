Windsor Salt workers picket in front of Essex Terminal Railway

Unionized Windsor Salt workers continue to picket around the city.

On Tuesday, members of Unifor Local 1959 picketed in front of Essex Terminal Railway on Tecumseh Road.

According to Unifor Local 444, management at the railway have been using rail cars to cross the picket line in order to pull out salt.

250 workers, represented by Unifor Local 1959 and Local 240, have been off the job for nearly seven weeks.

Windsor Salt was purchased by U.S. based Stone Canyon Industries, however representatives of the company refuse to discuss any monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.

The union and the employer at the bargaining table until Thursday this week to discuss contract demands.

Brandon French, a utility worker at Windsor Salt Ojibway, says what outcome he's looking for by Thursday.

"We're just hoping really to get back to work. I mean, we believe in our union and our bargaining committee, we stand by them one 100 per cent, and we just hope that the company gets their affairs in order so we can get back to work, and that's all we really want.")

French says everyone on the picket line is so grateful to the Windsor community.

"The community outreach has been incredible. The support is unbelievable. In my opinion, I didn't expect to have this much support from the community and overall. And we greatly appreciate all the support that we've had from this community. It's been absolutely a dream."

Windsor Salt workers Bruce Lapage (left) and Brandon French (right), represented by Unifor Local 1959, picket in front of Essex Terminal Railway on Tecumseh Road. April 4, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Bruce Lapage, a worker with the Dispatcher for the Mill at Windsor Salt, says they want a fair deal, but other companies are preventing that.

"Having other corporations that are crossing the line with management not supporting the union to stop feeding into the corporate greed so we can get back to getting a collective bargain that's fair."

On Monday, dozens of workers rallied in the rain in front of the Windsor Salt facility on Prospect Avenue.

The workers have been on the picket line since February 17.

Unifor stated last week that contracting out and job security remained key issues at the bargaining table.