Windsor Salt Workers Ratify New Deal

Windsor Salt workers have a new collective agreement.

It's a three year deal that includes no concessions.

Unifor Local 1959 and Unifor Local 240 represent the 300 workers.

Local 1959 President Bill Wark says there were some increases and improvements.

"There were gains in benefits, pension, wages and the elimination of a grow in period for post retirement benefits," says Wark.

Wark believes the future is bright for the salt industry in Windsor.

"They've made some pretty significant investment in the Windsor region here at both the fine salt and the Ojibway mine and the future looks bright for both sites," says Wark.

The workers approved the deal Thursday morning.

The locals represent three units - office staff, rock salt along fine salt employees.

Each had their own ratification meeting.

The results varied between 65 and 100% in favour of the new deal.