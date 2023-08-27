Windsor Salt workers vote on latest contract offer aimed at ending six-month long strike

A ratification vote takes place Sunday on a tentative deal aimed at ending an over six-month long strike by workers at Windsor Salt.

A tentative agreement was announced Thursday between the company and Unifor Local 1959 and 240, the unions representing nearly 250 workers.

Unifor Local 240 represents office workers at Windsor Salt while Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields.

The ratification vote will be held at the Caboto Club with the clerical workers voting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The workers have been on strike since Feb. 17.

This isn't the first tentative deal reached during this strike.

During a ratification vote on July 26, the mining group rejected the offer. As a result, Unifor paused ratification by the fine salt and clerical workers.

These contract negotiations are the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries in 2021, a U.S-based private holding firm.

Windsor Salt is located at 200 Morton Dr. in Windsor.