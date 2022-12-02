Windsor Santa Claus parade happening Saturday

December is here and the holiday season has begun.

On Saturday, the streets of Windsor will be filled with holiday cheer as the annual Santa Claus parade rolls through.

The Windsor Parade Corporation says they've got some new additions this year with new bands, more floats, as well as Fan Zones and a digital passport.

Executive Director Maggie Durocher says this year it's going to be a much larger parade, more in line with what they usually do for Canada Day.

"The parade starts at Wyandotte and Devonshire, and it ends at Wyandotte and Aylmer. For the first time something new, we did it last week in Amherstburg and it was hugely successful, we have a Fan Zone. The Fan Zone is located at Ten Friends Diner at Wyandotte and Moy, with all kinds of free entertain and hot chocolate and cookies."

She says they're looking forward to people coming down early to experience everything.

"The entire intent is to have them come down early, spend some time, and engage with the neighbourhoods that provide sponsorship for this parade," she continued. "Get involved with the digital passport, if you haven't downloaded it yet go to our website. So there will be lots to do both before the parade and during the parade."

Durocher says there are so many new tidbits to the parade this year, including seven new brand new bands from outside the area that they're really looking forward to engaging with.

"That we know the community's going to like, so we're excited for that. And it's always great to see all the smiling faces along the parade route waiting, especially the little ones. So much anticipation on their faces, that's what works for myself and the rest of our board members and volunteers, just seeing that excitement," she said.

The Windsor parade gets underway at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Durocher says they're expecting a big crowd this year.

There will be a number of road closures along the parade route, including:

- Wyandotte Street between Aylmer Avenue and Walker Road

- Aylmer Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and University Avenue East

- Assumption Street between Gladstone Avenue and Argyle Road

- Devonshire Road between Wyandotte Street and Riverside Drive

- The intersection of Walker Road at Wyandotte Street

