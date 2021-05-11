Windsor Seeking to Access 600,000 COVID-19 Vaccines from Michigan

An effort is underway to access available COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan and bring them across the border to be used in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer, David Musyj, says they have applied to a Special Access Program through Health Canada.

Musyj told AM800's The Morning Drive that when there is a particular drug or medication that is not available in Canada, you can apply to Health Canada to seek approval to access the drug from the United States, allowing officials to bring the medication across the border.

He says in the actual Special Access Program documents it specifically talks about medication for communicable diseases.

"It talks about the fact that you're able to apply where there is a lack of supply to meet the demand for particular patients," says Musyj.

He says they sent the application Monday to Health Canada.

"We're going to try everything. So if we can't bring the people over to the vaccine, then let's bring the vaccine over to the people, that's our approach," says Musyj. "It looks from the reading of this that we fit, this request should fit within the four corners of the special access program."

He says they've requested 600,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Michigan in the application to Health Canada.

"There's around 200,000 more first doses of all our population in Windsor-Essex, assuming that it will be approved at some point for ages two and above, for all our of population to get vaccinated. Plus enough for second dose," says Musyj.

He adds that Health Canada confirmed they received their request but that the situation is unique and will need to be reviewed.