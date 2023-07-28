Windsor sees drop in crime severity, including violent and non-violent crimes

Windsor saw a drop in crime severity last year, while the country as a whole saw an increase for the second consecutive year.

Statistics Canada published its 2022 Crime Severity Index (CSI) on Thursday, showing Windsor saw an 11 per cent drop, while Canada’s rose four per cent.

Since 2021, Windsor saw a two per cent decrease in violent crime severity, and a 14 per cent decline in non-violent crime, which includes property and drug offences.

According to the Windsor Police Service, Windsor and Amherstburg saw a 9.6 per cent decrease in violent crime and a at a 16.3 per cent drop in non-violent crime year over year.

The crime rate in Windsor has risen slightly, by one per cent.

The country’s overall crime rate jumped five per cent in 2022.