A Windsor senior has been charged in a crash on the 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Around 10:20pm on Tuesday, February 11, the OPP were called to the collision near Tilbury where officers found a vehicle up against the centre guard wire.

A 72-year-old man was found inside behind the wheel.

He was issued a roadside breathalyser, which he failed.

Philip Rustulka of Windsor has been arrested and charged with operation while impaired.