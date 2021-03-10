Windsor Set to Begin Annual Cat Spay and Neuter Voucher Program
The City of Windsor is launching its annual program to reduce the feral and homeless cat population.
City council approved $20,000 for the Spay and Neuter Voucher Program this year.
Vouchers valued at $75 each will be made available starting March 17 at 9 a.m.
According to the release, the program is also available to low-income families who own cats, but proof of income will be required.
Vouchers can only be requested from the city's 3-1-1 service — requests will not be accepted until the programs start date.
Officials say the vouchers can be redeemed at any participating veterinary clinic.
More details can be found at citywindsor.ca.