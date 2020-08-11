Windsor Set to Reopen More Services and Amenities

With the city moving to stage three of the province's recovery plan, several city services and amenities are set to resume.

Corporate Leader for Parks, Recreation and Facilities Jan Wilson says all city playgrounds are expected to reopen by Friday.

She says the city will also remove the fencing around splash pads and staff will no longer be on site as of this Sunday.

Wilson says the city is also set to reopen the downtown aquatics centre later this month.

"That one will open August 31 and we welcome back our clubs and our members," says Wilson. "We will have reservations for swim lanes and some limited programming to allow people to safely use that facility."

Wilson says the city will have two ice pads available at the WFCU Centre beginning September 8.

"We will also anticipate opening additional pads a little bit later on in September as that demand and registration is completed for that," says Wilson. "We have had some great conversations with our ice users and we're preparing to welcome them back into the arenas."

Windsor-Essex shifts to stage three on Wednesday at 12:01am.