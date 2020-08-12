Windsor Sets Date for Ward 7 Byelection

The city has set a new date for a byelection in Ward 7.

It'll be held Monday, October 5.

The seat on city council became vacant when Irek Kusmiercyk was elected as MP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

City Clerk Valerie Critchley says they are confident that a safe and transparent election process can take place as the city is now in stage 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening.

Critchley says their primary concern is the safety of residents, voters, candidates and election workers.

Advanced voting will be held from September 29 to October 1 and Saturday, October 3.

Voting will be in person and will take place at the WFCU Centre.

The nomination period ended in March and there will be no consideration for new candidates.