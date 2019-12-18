Windsor Shelter Needs More Help to Make Renovations a Reality

A Windsor homeless centre is asking for a little more help with a planned renovation.

Street Help at 964 Wyandotte St. E. is working to raise money to upgrade the exterior and the roof of the building along with expanding the upstairs of the centre.

Fundraising coordinator Brad Shank says a recent event brought in $16,500 but the total price tag for the work is $30,000.

He says the extra space is much needed.

"In the community, the homeless problem seems to be getting worse. With Street Help being so small, they can only do so much and they can only store so much," says Shank. "They feel like if they can expand a little bit and use 100% of their facility, it would be helpful for not only them but for all the people that are coming in every day."

He says they're looking to the community to make the final push.

"We're looking for a little bit more support and spreading the word and getting the awareness out there to see if we can push it more towards 100% of that goal," says Shank. "We just hit 50% of that $30,000 goal this month and now we're trying to push it forward."

He says Street Help plans to stay at its current location indefinitely.

"They don't plan on leaving that building and they're really invested in it. They do get a lot of flak from the community because of the amount of people that come in and out of there, but they try their best," says Shank. "They want it to look updated, friendly and actually fit with the rest of the community that it sits in."

It's estimated nearly 200 people are homeless in Windsor every night.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter or CLICK HERE to make a donation online.

With files from Teresinha Medeiros