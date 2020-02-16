iHeartRadio

Windsor Shooting Under Investigation

AM800-News-Windsor Police Investigation

Windsor Police are investigating a shooting on the city's near west side. 

It happened around 1am Saturday morning in the 1300-block of Askin Ave. near Pelletier St.

Police say the victim was found by officers outside of a home and was taken to hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. 

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating and says it was a targeted incident and there's no threat to public safety.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. 

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER