Windsor Shooting Under Investigation
Windsor Police are investigating a shooting on the city's near west side.
It happened around 1am Saturday morning in the 1300-block of Askin Ave. near Pelletier St.
Police say the victim was found by officers outside of a home and was taken to hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The Major Crimes Branch is investigating and says it was a targeted incident and there's no threat to public safety.
No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.