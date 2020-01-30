Windsor Should Declare Housing Emergency says local Homelessness Advocate



WINDSOR — The co-founder of the Windsor Youth Centre believes Windsor should follow Ottawa's lead and declare a housing and homelessness emergency.

Speaking on AM800's the Dan MacDonald Show, Tamara Kawalska says the city has the means to house people and feed them, but money is always a concern.

"As far as I'm concerned, if there is one person who doesn't have a safe place to live and call home, that's an emergency," she says.

Ottawa City Council declared the emergency unanimously this week, calling it a crisis.

Although the emergency doesn't give Ottawa any legal powers, an Ottawa councillor said it means the nation's capital will try harder.

Kawalska says declaring the emergency would be a no-brainer, but the important part of it is 'what are we going to do about it.'

"We are allowing homelessness to happen and I have to be very very clear on that," she says. "It is not something that is just happening, it is something that we are allowing to happen."

She points out Windsor has a housing and homelessness plan and there are 'housing first' initiatives.

But ultimately, she says it's all about money.

"The way we have decided to organize the world in that profit is always the bottom line, is always the priority, we are allowing people to suffer, we are allowing animals to suffer, we are allowing the climate to suffer, these are just objective facts."

Kawalska also points out that as long as rents are increasing at their current rate, homelessness will be a problem since paying rent can be difficult for people who have jobs.

