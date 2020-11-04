Windsor Small Business Slapped with Provincial Offences Fine
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued its second provincial offences fine.
The fine was issued recently to a small business in Windsor related to food supply.
According to the health unit, the fine was issued to the business operator or staff for not wearing a face mask after multiple verbal and written warnings.
The offence carries a fine of $750.
The health unit laid its first fine last month to a convenience store for not following the mask bylaw.