Windsor Small Business Slapped with Provincial Offences Fine

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued its second provincial offences fine.

The fine was issued recently to a small business in Windsor related to food supply.

According to the health unit, the fine was issued to the business operator or staff for not wearing a face mask after multiple verbal and written warnings.

The offence carries a fine of $750.

The health unit laid its first fine last month to a convenience store for not following the mask bylaw.

