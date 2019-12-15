Windsor Snaps Two Game Losing Streak

The Windsor Spitfires snapped a two game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the London Knights at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Tyler Angle scored twice en route to Windsor's 17th win of the year.

Luke Boka, Egor Afanasyev, Daniel D'Amico and Jean-Luc Foudy also scored for the Spitfires, who hold on to second spot in the OHL's West Division.

Billy Moskal, Matvey Guskov and Ryan Merkley scored for the Knights.

Rookie goaltender Xavier Medina stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced for Spitfires.

Windsor will face the Mississauga Steelheads on Thursday at the WFCU Centre at 7pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action.