Windsor speed bump policy expected by May

A policy on the installation of speed bumps in residential neighbourhoods across Windsor is almost ready.

City administration is working a policy that is expected to be presented to Council for final approval in late April or early May.

Council has approved $1-million for traffic calming measures, including speed bumps, but they would only be approved for installation if a certain percentage of people in a given area sign a petition in favour of the addition.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says people will need to canvas their neighbourhood if they want a speed bump installed.

"If a certain percentage, say 60 per cent or so, agree to have speed bumps on that street, then we can have speed bumps on that street," he says. "There's going to be a level of resident engagement and all the residents on that street will be able to have their voices heard."

Francis says he would encourage residents to start contacting their councillors now, if they think they would like to see a speed bump installed in their neighbourhood.

He believes they could move forward as early as this summer, once the policy is approved.

"Speed bumps are coming and people should be prepared to see them sooner rather than later," says Francis. "This is something that will go a long way to assist with traffic calming in our neighbourhoods."

Francis thinks speed bumps will make people slow down as opposed to lowering the speed limit.

"Some people are not following the current limits, so it's not likely they would follow the new speed limits," he says. "But if you change the physical characteristics of the roadway, that will change vehicle and driver behaviour immediately."

Francis adds he expects the policy on allowing speed bumps will take several factors into consideration, including the length or width of a street, traffic volumes and Transit Windsor bus routes.