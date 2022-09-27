Windsor Spitfires acquire goaltender Joseph Costanzo from Niagara

The Windsor Spitfires have acquired goaltender Joseph Costanzo from the Niagara Ice Dogs in exchange for Windsor's fourth round pick in 2023, and a 12th round pick in 2026.

Costanzo, from Toronto, was drafted by Niagara in 2021 in the second round and 23rd overall.

He has appeared in 17 games for the Ice Dogs during the 2021-2022 season.

General Manager Bill Bowler says Costanzo is very welcomed in Windsor.

"Joey is a welcome addition to our hockey club. He is ultra competitive and has a lot of potential. He was a second round pick that we liked in his draft year."

The Spitfires home opener is on Saturday night against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

