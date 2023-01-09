Windsor Spitfires acquire Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright

The price is Wright.

The Spitfires have confirmed that Seattle Kraken prospect, Shane Wright, will be joining the Windsor team.

The Spitfires announced on social media late Monday night that Windsor has acquired Shane Wright from the Kingston Frontenacs and a conditional 14th round pick in exchange for Ethan Miedema, Gavin McCarthy and draft picks of Ottawa 67s 2nd in 2023, Soo Greyhounds 3rd in 2023, Niagara IceDogs 4th in 2024, Niagara 6th in 2024, and Niagara 4th in 2025 and conditional picks, Hamilton Bulldogs 5th in 2024 and Erie Otters 6th in 2025.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Windsor Spitfires

Wright is a native of Burlington, Ontario and was drafted to the Frontenacs with exceptional player status first overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

Wright was drafted to the NHL’s newest franchise in the Seattle Kraken fourth overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Since being drafted by the Kraken, Wright has played in 8 NHL games and has recorded 1 goal and 1 assist.

During this time, Wright was also put on a conditioning loan to their AHL affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds where he played in 5 games and scored 4 goals.

On an international level, Wright has played for Team Canada at the under-17 World Hockey Championship tournament recording four goals and three assists in five games.

Wright captained Team Canada to Gold at the 2021 IIHF World U-18 Championships.

Most recently, Wright was loaned by the Seattle Kraken to Team Canada in advance of the 2023 World Junior Championships in Moncton and Halifax.

On December 18, he was named captain of the team for the tournament. During the tournament, Wright recorded four goals and three assists in seven games, winning a gold medal with the team.

Spitfires fans will have the chance to see Wright and the Spits in action on Thursday night when they take on the Saginaw Spirit.

Miedema was drafted with the 4th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. Since entering the OHL, Miedema has played in 101 OHL games and has recorded 25 goals and 44 assists.