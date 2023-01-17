Windsor Spitfires back in CHL Top 10 Rankings

Since returning from the holiday break, the Windsor Spitfires have only lost a pair of games and that strong play is being noticed by the Canadian Hockey League.

The Week 15 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season was released on Tuesday, and the Spitfires find themselves sitting 9th.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 15:

1. Winnipeg ICE (30-5-1-0)

2. Quebec Remparts (32-6-1-2)

3. Seattle Thunderbirds (30-7-1-1)

4. Ottawa 67's (30-7-1-1)

5. Halifax Mooseheads (28-7-4-1)

6. North Bay Battalion (29-10-0-1)

7. Kamloops Blazers (25-8-4-2)

8. Saskatoon Blades (27-8-2-1)

9. Windsor Spitfires (26-9-3-1)

10. Gatineau Olympiques (26-11-4-2)

Returning to the national spotlight, Windsor is riding a four-game win streak that has helped the club climb to top spot in the OHL's West Division with 56 points in 39 games.

The Spitfires have one of the top offences in the OHL, with 177 goals on the season, and they recently added another weapon with the acquisition of Seattle Kraken draft pick Shane Wright.

Wright, who led Canada to Gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship, has posted six points in three games since returning to the junior ranks.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday night, when they welcome the Erie Otters to the WFCU Centre.