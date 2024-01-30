Windsor Spitfires captain, Greentree, named OHL Player of the Week

The Windsor Spitfires' captain has been recognized for his hard work on the ice this week.

Liam Greentree was named the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, contributing three goals, four assists and seven points while registering a plus-6 rating in two games.

The captain recorded a career-high six-point night with three goals and three assists on Saturday, pushing the Spitfires to a 8-2 victory over the visiting Peterborough Petes.

The 18-year-old forward from Oshawa is ranked eighth among all OHL point-getters, recording 64 through 41 games.

Since being selected by Windsor in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Greentree has put up 52 goals, 57 assists and 109 points in 102 regular season games.

He's rated 12th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Greentree recently represented Team White at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game held in Moncton, NB last week, registering the team's lone goal.