Windsor Spitfires come up short in London

A tough night on the road for the Windsor Spitfires Friday.

The team made a stop in London to take on the Knights in the second half of a home-and-home series.

London was dominate outshooting Windsor 37-33 in a 5-1 final.

Daniel D'Amico was the lone scorer for the Spitfires putting up his first of the year with assists from Bronson Ride and Matthew Maggio.

Windsor dropped the first game of the series at home 4-3 in a shootout on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Spitfires have nearly a week off before they host the Owen Sound Attack Thursday night.

Puck drops at 7:30pm at the WFCU Centre with the AM800 pre-game show set to get underway at 7:15pm.