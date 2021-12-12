Windsor Spitfires continue four game winning streak

The Windsor Spitfires win another one to continue their four game winning streak after a back and forth with the Kitchener Rangers.

The Rangers scored a powerplay goal halfway through the second period but the Spitfires made a comeback early on in the third with a goal from Pasquale Zito to make it 1-1.

Wyatt Johnston scored the winning goal almost immediately after to take the lead and make it a 2-1 final.

Windsor is back home at the WFCU Centre on Thursday to face the Soo Greyhounds.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 7:15 p.m.