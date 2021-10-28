Windsor Spitfires double up Guelph Storm 6-3 at home

The Windsor Spitfires are back in the win column after dropping two in a row.

The Spitfires doubled up the Guelph Storm 6-3 Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor got on the board quick with a goal from Ethan Miedema just 1:28 into the first period and did not look back.

Miedema and Ryan Abraham each had a three point night putting up a goal and two assists for Windsor.

The Spitfires have a night off before hosting the Kitchener Rangers Saturday night for a 7:05pm puck drop.

Windsor will be looking for redemption after losing to the Rangers 3-2 in a shootout last week.

Saturday's AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 6:50pm.