Windsor Spitfires double up Guelph Storm 6-3 at home
The Windsor Spitfires are back in the win column after dropping two in a row.
The Spitfires doubled up the Guelph Storm 6-3 Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.
Windsor got on the board quick with a goal from Ethan Miedema just 1:28 into the first period and did not look back.
Miedema and Ryan Abraham each had a three point night putting up a goal and two assists for Windsor.
The Spitfires have a night off before hosting the Kitchener Rangers Saturday night for a 7:05pm puck drop.
Windsor will be looking for redemption after losing to the Rangers 3-2 in a shootout last week.
Saturday's AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 6:50pm.