Windsor Spitfires doubled up by Sarnia Sting in season opener

The Windsor Spitfires kicked off their 75th season with a tough loss at home.

The Sarnia Sting struck first with a goal from Theo Hill just over three minutes into the first period.

Sarnia's Ryder McIntyre scored just minutes later on a turnover in the Spitfires' end to put the Sting up 2-0.

Windsor showed some life in the second period with a pair of powerplay goals from Pasquale Zito to tie the game at two.

It was all Sarnia after that — the Sting netted four straight goals to take a 6-2 lead.

Windsor's Ethan Miedema added one late for a final score of 6-3.

It'll be a quick turnaround for the Spitfires as they hit the road to play the second half of a home-and-home series with the String Friday night.

Puck drop is set for 7:05pm with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 6:50pm.

It had been nearly 600 days since Windsor played any meaningful hockey as a portion of the 2019/2020 season and the entire 2020/2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19.