Windsor Spitfires drop off CHL Top-10 Rankings list

The Windsor Spitfires have dropped off the CHL Top-10 Rankings list this week.

The Spits had made their way back on the Top-10 list two weeks ago where they sat in 10th, and last week they skated their way up to the 8th place spot.

Since being bumped up to 8th last week, Windsor lost two of their three games, ultimately pushing them off the list.

On Thursday, the Spits fell 5-3 to the Battalion in North Bay, followed by a 3-2 loss on Friday in Sudbury to the Wolves.

Windsor dominated the game on Sunday against the Greyhounds in the Soo where they won 9-4.

The Week 17 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season was released on Tuesday:

1. Quebec Remparts (37-6-1-2)

2. Winnipeg ICE (35-6-1-0)

3. Halifax Mooseheads (33-7-4-1)

4. Seattle Thunderbirds (33-8-1-1)

5. Portland Winterhawks (34-8-2-1)

6. Ottawa 67's (32-9-2-2)

7. Sherbrooke Phœnix (31-12-2-2)

8. North Bay Battalion (32-12-1-1)

9. Red Deer Rebels (32-10-1-3)

10. Gatineau Olympiques (29-12-4-2)

Windsor will be looking for another win against the Soo Greyhounds when they go head-to-head on Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:50 p.m.

